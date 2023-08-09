trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2646764
When Rahul Gandhi gave a flying kiss to BJP MPs

|Updated: Aug 09, 2023, 01:36 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi Lok Sabha Speech: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took part in the discussion on the second day of the debate on the no-confidence motion. Rahul Gandhi said, Mr. Speaker, I want to apologize to you. Last time I spoke loudly on the issue of Adani. That hurt the senior leaders. But today I am not going to speak on Adani, so there is no need to be afraid. Today you can keep calm, relax. Today my speech is in the other direction.

