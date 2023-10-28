trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2680868
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Where did Hamas hide the hostages?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 28, 2023, 12:00 AM IST
Israel has launched a ground attack after entering Gaza for the second consecutive day. Even today, the Israeli army entered Gaza by land route and targeted Hamas positions.
Follow Us

All Videos

Arab countries stood against Qatar?
play icon5:52
Arab countries stood against Qatar?
Will America stop the death sentence of Indians?
play icon19:13
Will America stop the death sentence of Indians?
Hanging of 8 Indians is Jihadi move by Qatar-Pakistan
play icon21:5
Hanging of 8 Indians is Jihadi move by Qatar-Pakistan
Pakistan's conspiracy against India in Qatar?
play icon47:39
Pakistan's conspiracy against India in Qatar?
Onion becomes expensive before Diwali, increases to Rs 80 per kg
play icon7:56
Onion becomes expensive before Diwali, increases to Rs 80 per kg

Trending Videos

Arab countries stood against Qatar?
play icon5:52
Arab countries stood against Qatar?
Will America stop the death sentence of Indians?
play icon19:13
Will America stop the death sentence of Indians?
Hanging of 8 Indians is Jihadi move by Qatar-Pakistan
play icon21:5
Hanging of 8 Indians is Jihadi move by Qatar-Pakistan
Pakistan's conspiracy against India in Qatar?
play icon47:39
Pakistan's conspiracy against India in Qatar?
Onion becomes expensive before Diwali, increases to Rs 80 per kg
play icon7:56
Onion becomes expensive before Diwali, increases to Rs 80 per kg
destruction in gaza video,gaza ke haalat,gaza tabahi ka video,gaza mein tabahi,Gaza Strip,destruction in gaza,gaza destruction drone,Gaza Evacuation,Israel Gaza,israel gaza conflict,Gaza Hospital Strike,gaza under attack,gaza news,airstrikes gaza,Gaza airstrikes,gaza air raids,gaza hospital,gaza deaths,gaza strip tunnels,gaza bombardment,Israel Hamas War,israel palestine update,people dying in gaza no food,missile attack on gaza,gaza patti,DNA,