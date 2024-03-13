NewsVideos
videoDetails

'Where's Evidence', says Newzeland on Hardeep Nijjar Killing

|Updated: Mar 13, 2024, 03:02 PM IST
Follow Us
Hardeep Singh Nijjar Killing Case: New Zealand has raised a big question on the allegations made by Canada on India on the Nijjar murder case. New Zealand has questioned the lack of evidence on a "possible" Indian link in the killing of Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Let us tell you that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has accused India of Nijjar's murder.

All Videos

Haryana Floor Test Update: Nayab Saini government passed floor test
Play Icon05:53
Haryana Floor Test Update: Nayab Saini government passed floor test
Rahul Gandhi Highlights Agniveers Dedication During Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Maharashtra
Play Icon01:55
Rahul Gandhi Highlights Agniveers Dedication During Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Maharashtra
President Draupadi Murmu approves UCC Bill in Uttarakhand
Play Icon03:25
President Draupadi Murmu approves UCC Bill in Uttarakhand
Bareilly Police Team Search Maulana Tauqeer Raza for 2010 riots
Play Icon02:51
Bareilly Police Team Search Maulana Tauqeer Raza for 2010 riots
Firozabad SDM Kriti Raj secretly inspects health department
Play Icon01:54
Firozabad SDM Kriti Raj secretly inspects health department

Trending Videos

Haryana Floor Test Update: Nayab Saini government passed floor test
play icon5:53
Haryana Floor Test Update: Nayab Saini government passed floor test
Rahul Gandhi Highlights Agniveers Dedication During Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Maharashtra
play icon1:55
Rahul Gandhi Highlights Agniveers Dedication During Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Maharashtra
President Draupadi Murmu approves UCC Bill in Uttarakhand
play icon3:25
President Draupadi Murmu approves UCC Bill in Uttarakhand
Bareilly Police Team Search Maulana Tauqeer Raza for 2010 riots
play icon2:51
Bareilly Police Team Search Maulana Tauqeer Raza for 2010 riots
Firozabad SDM Kriti Raj secretly inspects health department
play icon1:54
Firozabad SDM Kriti Raj secretly inspects health department