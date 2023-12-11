videoDetails

Which face will the race end today MP Rajasthan CM Race

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 11, 2023, 04:14 PM IST

Yesterday, as soon as Vishnudev Sai was handed over the command of Chhattisgarh, the race for CM, which had been going on for seven days, ended. In such a situation, there is full hope that the name of the CM will be announced after the meeting of the legislative party in Madhya Pradesh today. The coronation is expected to take place in Rajasthan after the legislative party meeting tomorrow. The suspense over the name of Madhya Pradesh CM may end tomorrow, The observer will come to Bhopal at 11 am. The Legislative Party meeting will be held tomorrow at 3.30 pm in the BJP state office. All MLAs are instructed to be compulsorily present in the meeting. To choose the CM, the observers will first hold one-to-one discussions with the MLAs. BHOPAL BJP asked its MLAs to avoid reacting in the media before the meeting, - BJP sent a call to all the MLAs for the legislative party meeting.