trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2697723
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Which face will the race end today MP Rajasthan CM Race

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 11, 2023, 04:14 PM IST
Yesterday, as soon as Vishnudev Sai was handed over the command of Chhattisgarh, the race for CM, which had been going on for seven days, ended. In such a situation, there is full hope that the name of the CM will be announced after the meeting of the legislative party in Madhya Pradesh today. The coronation is expected to take place in Rajasthan after the legislative party meeting tomorrow. The suspense over the name of Madhya Pradesh CM may end tomorrow, The observer will come to Bhopal at 11 am. The Legislative Party meeting will be held tomorrow at 3.30 pm in the BJP state office. All MLAs are instructed to be compulsorily present in the meeting. To choose the CM, the observers will first hold one-to-one discussions with the MLAs. BHOPAL BJP asked its MLAs to avoid reacting in the media before the meeting, - BJP sent a call to all the MLAs for the legislative party meeting.
Follow Us

All Videos

PM Modi on SC Verdict Article 370
Play Icon3:27
PM Modi on SC Verdict Article 370
Girl student shot dead in Patna
Play Icon2:42
Girl student shot dead in Patna
SC Verdict On Article 370: Supreme Court's big statement, 'President has the right to abolish Article 370'
Play Icon48:53
SC Verdict On Article 370: Supreme Court's big statement, 'President has the right to abolish Article 370'
Article 370 News: PM Modi tweet on SC decision | Breaking news
Play Icon9:43
Article 370 News: PM Modi tweet on SC decision | Breaking news
Nobel Peace Prize 2023: Vacant Chair Kept For Jailed Iranian Activist Narges Mohammadi At Ceremony
Play Icon1:43
Nobel Peace Prize 2023: Vacant Chair Kept For Jailed Iranian Activist Narges Mohammadi At Ceremony

Trending Videos

PM Modi on SC Verdict Article 370
play icon3:27
PM Modi on SC Verdict Article 370
Girl student shot dead in Patna
play icon2:42
Girl student shot dead in Patna
SC Verdict On Article 370: Supreme Court's big statement, 'President has the right to abolish Article 370'
play icon48:53
SC Verdict On Article 370: Supreme Court's big statement, 'President has the right to abolish Article 370'
Article 370 News: PM Modi tweet on SC decision | Breaking news
play icon9:43
Article 370 News: PM Modi tweet on SC decision | Breaking news
Nobel Peace Prize 2023: Vacant Chair Kept For Jailed Iranian Activist Narges Mohammadi At Ceremony
play icon1:43
Nobel Peace Prize 2023: Vacant Chair Kept For Jailed Iranian Activist Narges Mohammadi At Ceremony
Kailash Vijayvargiya,Shivraj Singh's statement on CM,Madhya Pradesh Election Result 2023,Shivraj Singh Chouhan,shivraj singh will new cm,Zee News,Breaking News,Shivraj Singh Breaking,Madhya Pradesh,Deputy CMs with Shivraj Singh,Madhya Pradesh. shivraj singh chouhan,MP new cm,Zee News Hindi,breaking,Center Parliament Board,CM in Chhattisgarh,legislature party meeting,Shivraj Singh,CM Shivraj,BJP,Congress,pm modi on mp cm,Amit shah on mp cm,