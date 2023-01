videoDetails

Which Omicron variant is more dangerous BF.7 or XBB.1.5 in India? | Zee News English

| Updated: Jan 03, 2023, 10:55 PM IST

The coronavirus outbreak continues to be a threat worldwide. The cases have been rising and the government has been taking strict action to contain its spread. Amid this outbreak, two Covid variants have been in the news majorly-- Omicron BF.7, which is prominent in countries like China, Japan, and Hongkong; and the other is Covid XBB.1.5 variant.