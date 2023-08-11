trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2647810
NewsVideos
videoDetails

WHO Designates "Eris" Covid Atrain As A "Interesting Variant"

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 11, 2023, 09:32 PM IST
The World Health Organization on Wednesday classified the EG.5 coronavirus strain circulating in the United States and China as a "variant of interest" but said it did not seem to pose more of a threat to public health than other variants.

All Videos

Deshhit: Pakistan will celebrate the sorrow of independence...
play icon2:54
Deshhit: Pakistan will celebrate the sorrow of independence...
What Is 'Group Tag' Feature On Instagram Stories? Know How It Will Change User Experience
play icon2:16
What Is 'Group Tag' Feature On Instagram Stories? Know How It Will Change User Experience
Pakistani started crying after seeing the pictures of Kashmir!
play icon3:35
Pakistani started crying after seeing the pictures of Kashmir!
Deshhit: Luna-Chandrayaan collision on the moon
play icon7:56
Deshhit: Luna-Chandrayaan collision on the moon
Asaduddin Owaisi again attacked the center, said will oppose 3 laws
play icon0:43
Asaduddin Owaisi again attacked the center, said will oppose 3 laws

Trending Videos

Deshhit: Pakistan will celebrate the sorrow of independence...
play icon2:54
Deshhit: Pakistan will celebrate the sorrow of independence...
What Is 'Group Tag' Feature On Instagram Stories? Know How It Will Change User Experience
play icon2:16
What Is 'Group Tag' Feature On Instagram Stories? Know How It Will Change User Experience
Pakistani started crying after seeing the pictures of Kashmir!
play icon3:35
Pakistani started crying after seeing the pictures of Kashmir!
Deshhit: Luna-Chandrayaan collision on the moon
play icon7:56
Deshhit: Luna-Chandrayaan collision on the moon
Asaduddin Owaisi again attacked the center, said will oppose 3 laws
play icon0:43
Asaduddin Owaisi again attacked the center, said will oppose 3 laws
World videos,