Who is Amritpal Singh, Pro-Khalistani Leader and Head of Waris Punjab De | Zee News English

|Updated: Feb 26, 2023, 06:07 PM IST
Who is Amritpal Singh, Pro-Khalistani Leader and Head of Waris Punjab De | Zee News English In an unprecedented sequence of events that unfolded in Punjab, on Feb 23, a group of men brandishing swords and guns barged into a police station in Ajnala on the outskirts of Amritsar demanding the release of a prisoner named Lovepreet Singh, who was accused of kidnapping. At the centre of these events was a 30-year-old named Amritpal Singh, who has risen to fame as a Khalistan sympathiser. Who is Amritpal Singh and what is happening in Punjab. We Explain.

