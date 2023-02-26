videoDetails

Who is Amritpal Singh, Pro-Khalistani Leader and Head of Waris Punjab De | Zee News English

| Updated: Feb 26, 2023, 06:07 PM IST

Who is Amritpal Singh, Pro-Khalistani Leader and Head of Waris Punjab De | Zee News English In an unprecedented sequence of events that unfolded in Punjab, on Feb 23, a group of men brandishing swords and guns barged into a police station in Ajnala on the outskirts of Amritsar demanding the release of a prisoner named Lovepreet Singh, who was accused of kidnapping. At the centre of these events was a 30-year-old named Amritpal Singh, who has risen to fame as a Khalistan sympathiser. Who is Amritpal Singh and what is happening in Punjab. We Explain.