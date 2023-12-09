trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2697235
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Who is Terrorist Saqib Nachan and what's his connection with Zakir Nayak?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 09, 2023, 11:13 PM IST
As per latest reports, NIA took major action during the raid on ISIS. Maharashtra module leader Saquib Nachan has been arrested. It is being told that Nachan was sentenced to 10 years in Mumbai blasts. It is being said that a conspiracy was being hatched to terrorize the country with drones. Now the question arises that who is this Saqib Nachan and what is his relation with Zakir Nayak?
Follow Us

All Videos

Who will be the CMs of MP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh?
Play Icon7:2
Who will be the CMs of MP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh?
International Anti-Corruption Day 2023: Dheeraj Sahu's old video went viral
Play Icon13:16
International Anti-Corruption Day 2023: Dheeraj Sahu's old video went viral
Rishi Sunak some decisions , people of his party rebelled
Play Icon27:49
 Rishi Sunak some decisions , people of his party rebelled
Dhiraj Sahu IT Raids Update: 'Ban corruption'... guaranteed by 2024! | Taal Thok Ke
Play Icon43:45
Dhiraj Sahu IT Raids Update: 'Ban corruption'... guaranteed by 2024! | Taal Thok Ke
Dhiraj Sahu IT Raids Update: IT raid on Dheeraj Sahu over, more than Rs 300 crore cash recovered
Play Icon1:7
Dhiraj Sahu IT Raids Update: IT raid on Dheeraj Sahu over, more than Rs 300 crore cash recovered

Trending Videos

Who will be the CMs of MP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh?
play icon7:2
Who will be the CMs of MP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh?
International Anti-Corruption Day 2023: Dheeraj Sahu's old video went viral
play icon13:16
International Anti-Corruption Day 2023: Dheeraj Sahu's old video went viral
Rishi Sunak some decisions , people of his party rebelled
play icon27:49
Rishi Sunak some decisions , people of his party rebelled
Dhiraj Sahu IT Raids Update: 'Ban corruption'... guaranteed by 2024! | Taal Thok Ke
play icon43:45
Dhiraj Sahu IT Raids Update: 'Ban corruption'... guaranteed by 2024! | Taal Thok Ke
Dhiraj Sahu IT Raids Update: IT raid on Dheeraj Sahu over, more than Rs 300 crore cash recovered
play icon1:7
Dhiraj Sahu IT Raids Update: IT raid on Dheeraj Sahu over, more than Rs 300 crore cash recovered
Saquib Nachan,drone attack,zakir naik connection wit nachan,mumbai blast terrorist saquib nachan,Zee News,