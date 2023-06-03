NewsVideos
videoDetails

Who is the culprit of Balasore train accident? painful pictures of odisha train accident

|Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 10:42 AM IST
Odisha Train Acciden News: At least 288 people were killed and nearly 900 were injured in a horrific train accident involving three trains in Odisha's Balasore on Friday. Rescue work is going on at the spot. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav has ordered a high-level inquiry to find out the cause of the accident.

All Videos

Rescue operation intensified in Balasore, CM Patnaik and Railway Minister reached the accident site
12:57
Rescue operation intensified in Balasore, CM Patnaik and Railway Minister reached the accident site
Death toll in Balasore accident is increasing, more than 250 people lost their lives
3:9
Death toll in Balasore accident is increasing, more than 250 people lost their lives
'There will be a high-level inquiry into the accident', Railway Minister said after taking stock of the spot in Balasore
8:20
'There will be a high-level inquiry into the accident', Railway Minister said after taking stock of the spot in Balasore
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw And Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Inspect The Coromandel Express
0:54
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw And Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Inspect The Coromandel Express
Many lives trapped in the coaches, the eyewitnesses of the accident told what they saw
7:49
Many lives trapped in the coaches, the eyewitnesses of the accident told what they saw

Trending Videos

12:57
Rescue operation intensified in Balasore, CM Patnaik and Railway Minister reached the accident site
3:9
Death toll in Balasore accident is increasing, more than 250 people lost their lives
8:20
'There will be a high-level inquiry into the accident', Railway Minister said after taking stock of the spot in Balasore
0:54
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw And Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Inspect The Coromandel Express
7:49
Many lives trapped in the coaches, the eyewitnesses of the accident told what they saw
Railway minister Aswani Vaisnaw,Breaking News,Coromandel Express,coromandel express train accident,coromandel express accident,train accident,coromandel express train accident today,coromandel express accident news,coromandel express accident today news,coromandel express accident case study,coromandel express train accident live,odisha train accident,coromandel express train accident today news,coromandel express train accident latest news,train accident news,coromandel express news today,