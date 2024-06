videoDetails

Who is the Master Mind behind NEET UG 2024 Results Controversy

| Updated: Jun 21, 2024, 01:08 PM IST

NEET UG 2024 Row Update: NEET's accused are going to appear in Bihar court today. The bail hearing of 13 accused who are in the custody of Bihar Police is to be held, while the anticipatory bail hearing of absconding accused Sanjeev Mukhiya is also to be heard. Meanwhile, the investigation of the case has reached from Patna to Delhi.