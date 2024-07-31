videoDetails

Who was Ismail Haniyeh, killed in Iran?

| Updated: Jul 31, 2024, 03:40 PM IST

Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh Killed: Nearly 10 months of fierce war and finally Israel's revenge is complete. The same Hamas which gave it wounds that it will never forget. The same Hamas because of which even today many Israeli citizens are hostages of terrorists. Families were devastated. War broke out. Israel has given the biggest blow to the same Hamas. Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh.. that is, the person who wrote the script of Hamas's terror and who was gathering an army of enemies against Israel. finally met his end. Even though Israel has not taken responsibility for this attack on its part. But Hamas has told that its chief was killed in the Israeli attack.