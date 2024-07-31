Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2772247
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Who was Ismail Haniyeh, killed in Iran?

|Updated: Jul 31, 2024, 03:40 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh Killed: Nearly 10 months of fierce war and finally Israel's revenge is complete. The same Hamas which gave it wounds that it will never forget. The same Hamas because of which even today many Israeli citizens are hostages of terrorists. Families were devastated. War broke out. Israel has given the biggest blow to the same Hamas. Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh.. that is, the person who wrote the script of Hamas's terror and who was gathering an army of enemies against Israel. finally met his end. Even though Israel has not taken responsibility for this attack on its part. But Hamas has told that its chief was killed in the Israeli attack.

All Videos

Delhi HC makes serious comment on Delhi IAS Coaching Centre Case
Play Icon18:29
Delhi HC makes serious comment on Delhi IAS Coaching Centre Case
Muslim countries to open a front against Israel?
Play Icon19:57
Muslim countries to open a front against Israel?
Akhilesh Yadav takes jibe at BJP
Play Icon07:17
Akhilesh Yadav takes jibe at BJP
To The Point: Politics sparks over Caste Census
Play Icon34:23
To The Point: Politics sparks over Caste Census
Sonia Gandhi attacks Centre over Caste Census
Play Icon00:50
Sonia Gandhi attacks Centre over Caste Census

Trending Videos

Delhi HC makes serious comment on Delhi IAS Coaching Centre Case
play icon18:29
Delhi HC makes serious comment on Delhi IAS Coaching Centre Case
Muslim countries to open a front against Israel?
play icon19:57
Muslim countries to open a front against Israel?
Akhilesh Yadav takes jibe at BJP
play icon7:17
Akhilesh Yadav takes jibe at BJP
To The Point: Politics sparks over Caste Census
play icon34:23
To The Point: Politics sparks over Caste Census
Sonia Gandhi attacks Centre over Caste Census
play icon0:50
Sonia Gandhi attacks Centre over Caste Census