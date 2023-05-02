NewsVideos
Who will get 'power' in NCP after Sharad Pawar?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 02, 2023, 04:14 PM IST
Sharad Pawar Resignation: NCP leader Sharad Pawar has resigned. Ajit Pawar said that 'the command of the party will be in the hands of Pawar only'.

NCP workers raise slogans in support of Sharad Pawar
Sharad Pawar Resigns: Everyone is emotional with the resignation of Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar said - the new president will do a better job
Sharad Pawar Resigns: 82-year-old Sharad Pawar quits as NCP president: workers not ready to accept
 Sharad Pawar Resigns: 82-year-old Sharad Pawar quits as NCP president: workers not ready to accept

