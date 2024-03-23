Advertisement
Who will run Delhi government after Kejriwal's arrest?

Sonam|Updated: Mar 23, 2024, 01:12 PM IST
Kejriwal has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in money laundering cases related to Delhi Excise Policy. At the same time, ED has also got 6 days' remand of CM Arvind Kejriwal from the court. In such a situation, questions are being raised that who will run the Delhi government now?

60 people died in Moscow terrorist attack
Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Know how the problem will be solved by the grace of Shiva
ASI conducted survey in Bhojshala complex of Dhar
Seven agreements signed between India and Bhutan

