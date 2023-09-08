trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2659730
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Why are leaders of 'powerful' countries meeting children as soon as they reach India?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 10:52 PM IST
Joe Biden has visited India for the first time after becoming President. Joe Biden received a warm welcome at the airport. Meanwhile, a little girl caught everyone's attention who was present at the airport to welcome Joe Biden. Everyone's attention was on Joe Biden but Joe Biden hugged the girl. Rishi Sunak also reached India today and met the children.
Follow Us

All Videos

DNA: 'I am proud to be a Hindu..' says Sunak
play icon6:3
DNA: 'I am proud to be a Hindu..' says Sunak
Joe Biden Reaches India
play icon5:6
Joe Biden Reaches India
Joe Biden Reaches India: Modi-Biden talks begin
play icon1:37
Joe Biden Reaches India: Modi-Biden talks begin
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida Arrives in Delhi for 18th G20 Leaders’ Summit | G20 Summit
play icon3:32
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida Arrives in Delhi for 18th G20 Leaders’ Summit | G20 Summit
Tibetan Community Stages Protest In Delhi Against China Ahead Of G20 Leaders’ Summit | Xi Jinping
play icon4:16
Tibetan Community Stages Protest In Delhi Against China Ahead Of G20 Leaders’ Summit | Xi Jinping

Trending Videos

DNA: 'I am proud to be a Hindu..' says Sunak
play icon6:3
DNA: 'I am proud to be a Hindu..' says Sunak
Joe Biden Reaches India
play icon5:6
Joe Biden Reaches India
Joe Biden Reaches India: Modi-Biden talks begin
play icon1:37
Joe Biden Reaches India: Modi-Biden talks begin
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida Arrives in Delhi for 18th G20 Leaders’ Summit | G20 Summit
play icon3:32
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida Arrives in Delhi for 18th G20 Leaders’ Summit | G20 Summit
Tibetan Community Stages Protest In Delhi Against China Ahead Of G20 Leaders’ Summit | Xi Jinping
play icon4:16
Tibetan Community Stages Protest In Delhi Against China Ahead Of G20 Leaders’ Summit | Xi Jinping
joe biden with girl maya,Joe Biden in India,joe biden rishi sunak in india,g20 summit india,india g20 summit,g20 summit 2023 in india,joe biden india visit,g20 summit in india first time,joe biden security,joe biden reaches in india,Biden,joe biden news,joe biden reaches in india live,joe biden visit india,joe biden to visit india,biden india,joe biden reaches india,joe biden arrives india,rishi sunak in india g20,rishi sunak meet children in india,