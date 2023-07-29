trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2642020
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Why are the cases of eye flu increasing suddenly in the country?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 29, 2023, 02:20 PM IST
Eye Flu Care: If you are showing symptoms of eye flu, then contact an expert and get treatment in this regard. Do not use eye drops bought by yourself or by asking over the counter medicines or medical stores, this can increase the risk.

All Videos

PM Modi Breaking: PM Modi said in the Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam program – dialogue is necessary for education
play icon6:53
PM Modi Breaking: PM Modi said in the Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam program – dialogue is necessary for education
Tension during bada temple procession in Rajasthan's Bhilwara
play icon2:9
Tension during bada temple procession in Rajasthan's Bhilwara
Anju Pakistan: Anju's husband demanded from the Government of India, cancel the passport visa
play icon2:48
Anju Pakistan: Anju's husband demanded from the Government of India, cancel the passport visa
With state-of-the-art facilities, Bharat Mandapam is ready for G20 Leaders’ Summit
play icon3:2
With state-of-the-art facilities, Bharat Mandapam is ready for G20 Leaders’ Summit
Amid heartbreak, a story of hope from violence-hit Manipur
play icon5:57
Amid heartbreak, a story of hope from violence-hit Manipur

Trending Videos

PM Modi Breaking: PM Modi said in the Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam program – dialogue is necessary for education
play icon6:53
PM Modi Breaking: PM Modi said in the Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam program – dialogue is necessary for education
Tension during bada temple procession in Rajasthan's Bhilwara
play icon2:9
Tension during bada temple procession in Rajasthan's Bhilwara
Anju Pakistan: Anju's husband demanded from the Government of India, cancel the passport visa
play icon2:48
Anju Pakistan: Anju's husband demanded from the Government of India, cancel the passport visa
With state-of-the-art facilities, Bharat Mandapam is ready for G20 Leaders’ Summit
play icon3:2
With state-of-the-art facilities, Bharat Mandapam is ready for G20 Leaders’ Summit
Amid heartbreak, a story of hope from violence-hit Manipur
play icon5:57
Amid heartbreak, a story of hope from violence-hit Manipur
Eye flu,eye flu treatment,eye flu symptoms,eye flu ke lakshan,eye flu home remedies,eye flu hone par kya karen,eye flu news,eye flu kaise hota hai,eye flu kaise thik kare,eye flu treatment in hindi,eye flu disease,eye flu in delhi,eye fluid problems,eye flu symptoms and treatment,eye flu news delhi,eye flu types,what is eye flu,eye flu in baby,eye flu ka ilaj,eye flu eye drop,causes of eye flu,eye flu medicine,eye flu outbreak,Zee News,