हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
ଓଡ଼ିଶା
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
Web Stories
LIVE TV
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
Latest
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
Election
IPL 2023
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Games
Latest
India
Election
IPL 2023
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Technology
Games
NEW
Latest
India
Election
IPL 2023
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Technology
Games
X
News
Videos
videoDetails
Why BJP Lost Karnataka?
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
May 13, 2023, 06:48 PM IST
Clear majority for Congress in Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 trends. Why BJP's loot drowned in Karnataka? Can BJP be in trouble in 2024?
×
All Videos
6:40
BJP's dream shatters in Karnataka!
0:59
Now people want change, claims Mamata Banerjee
9:36
Will fulfill 5 promises in first cabinet says Rahul Gandhi
8:7
Will DK Shiv kumar rebel, if he does not become CM?
4:36
Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath makes big allegation on BJP
Trending Videos
6:40
BJP's dream shatters in Karnataka!
0:59
Now people want change, claims Mamata Banerjee
9:36
Will fulfill 5 promises in first cabinet says Rahul Gandhi
8:7
Will DK Shiv kumar rebel, if he does not become CM?
4:36
Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath makes big allegation on BJP
karnataka election 2023,Karnataka election result,BJP,karnataka elections 2023,karnataka election live,Karnataka election,Karnataka,karnataka election result 2023,karnataka election results 2023,BJP Karnataka,karnataka results live,karnataka election result live,karnataka election results live,karnataka election result 2023 live,Karnataka Assembly Election 2023,karnataka election result live today,Karnataka Election Results,karnataka election live result,