Why did Sunak reach Saudi Arabia amid war?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 10:32 PM IST
Rishi Sunak-Saudi Crown Prince Meet: Israel Hamas War: After meeting Prime Minister Netanyahu in Israel, British PM Rishi Sunak reached Saudi Arabia and met Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia. There was discussion between Sunak and the Crown Prince on stopping the Israel-Hamas war. Along with this, plans to provide humanitarian aid in war areas were also discussed.
