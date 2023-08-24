trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2653013
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Why did Xi Jinping start following PM Modi in BRICS after the landing of Chandrayaan-3?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 24, 2023, 02:30 PM IST
PM Modi on Chandrayaan-3: In the ongoing 15th BRICS summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that we have decided to expand BRICS. PM Modi and Jinping have appeared on the same platform in BRICS.
Follow Us

All Videos

PM Modi mentions about Chandrayaan during BRICS Summit
play icon5:31
PM Modi mentions about Chandrayaan during BRICS Summit
Know the glory of Varalakshmi fast from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
play icon4:28
Know the glory of Varalakshmi fast from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Daily Rashifal: Most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
play icon5:48
Daily Rashifal: Most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Rover starts movement after Chandrayaan 3's moon landing makes a shape with ISRO's logo
play icon4:59
Rover starts movement after Chandrayaan 3's moon landing makes a shape with ISRO's logo
Rover of Chandrayaan-3 left the Ashoka Pillar on the moon, surprised the whole world with ISRO! Rover Pragyan
play icon8:50
Rover of Chandrayaan-3 left the Ashoka Pillar on the moon, surprised the whole world with ISRO! Rover Pragyan

Trending Videos

PM Modi mentions about Chandrayaan during BRICS Summit
play icon5:31
PM Modi mentions about Chandrayaan during BRICS Summit
Know the glory of Varalakshmi fast from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
play icon4:28
Know the glory of Varalakshmi fast from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Daily Rashifal: Most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
play icon5:48
Daily Rashifal: Most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Rover starts movement after Chandrayaan 3's moon landing makes a shape with ISRO's logo
play icon4:59
Rover starts movement after Chandrayaan 3's moon landing makes a shape with ISRO's logo
Rover of Chandrayaan-3 left the Ashoka Pillar on the moon, surprised the whole world with ISRO! Rover Pragyan
play icon8:50
Rover of Chandrayaan-3 left the Ashoka Pillar on the moon, surprised the whole world with ISRO! Rover Pragyan
pm modi on chandrayaan 3,BRICS Summit 2023,pm modi brics summit,15th brics summit 2023,brics summit news,BRICS Summit today,brics summit 2023 live,2023 brics summit,brics summit south africa,brics summit johannesburg,south africa brics summit,brics summit list,pm modi in brics,Chandrayaan 3,Chandrayan 3,chandrayaan 3 live,chandrayaan 3 isro,chandrayaan 3 update,chandrayaan 3 landing,chandrayaan 3 mission,PM Modi news,PM Modi,BRICS,hindi news live,