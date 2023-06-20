NewsVideos
Why director Om Raut ran away from the questions of ZEE NEWS?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 03:02 PM IST
Om Raut, the director of the film Adipurush refused to say anything. Why did the director of Adipurush film run away from the questions of Zee News reporter.. Watch EXCLUSIVE report.

