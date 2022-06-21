Why does Assam gets flooded every year?

Assam state is in the monsoon belt and has one of the heavy rainfalls which makes the river Brahmaputra overflow low causing the floods. Secondly, the Long-range range of Himalayan mountains in its eastern and northern border allows the water to drain towards the Assam plains, affecting it with floods every year.

| Updated: Jun 21, 2022, 10:50 AM IST

Assam state is in the monsoon belt and has one of the heavy rainfalls which makes the river Brahmaputra overflow low causing the floods. Secondly, the Long-range range of Himalayan mountains in its eastern and northern border allows the water to drain towards the Assam plains, affecting it with floods every year.