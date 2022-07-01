NewsVideos

Why does Serena Williams wear black tape on her face when she plays?

Ace Tennis player Serena Williams was seen wearing black plasters or medical tape on her face during her last match. The reason for this was that she suffers from sinus problems, and wearing them relieves pain and pressure.

|Updated: Jul 01, 2022, 01:50 AM IST
Ace Tennis player Serena Williams was seen wearing black plasters or medical tape on her face during her last match. The reason for this was that she suffers from sinus problems, and wearing them relieves pain and pressure.

All Videos

DNA: Why didn't Devendra Fadnavis become Chief Minister?
8:54
DNA: Why didn't Devendra Fadnavis become Chief Minister?
DNA: What is BJP's motive behind making Eknath Shinde Maharashtra CM?
6:58
DNA: What is BJP's motive behind making Eknath Shinde Maharashtra CM?
Deshhit: Why Devendra Fadnavis agreed for the post of Maharashtra Deputy CM?
25:8
Deshhit: Why Devendra Fadnavis agreed for the post of Maharashtra Deputy CM?
Deshhit: Eknath Shinde's journey from an auto driver to Maharashtra CM
20:55
Deshhit: Eknath Shinde's journey from an auto driver to Maharashtra CM
DNA: Udaipur Killing -- What can India learn from France?
2:57
DNA: Udaipur Killing -- What can India learn from France?

Trending Videos

8:54
DNA: Why didn't Devendra Fadnavis become Chief Minister?
6:58
DNA: What is BJP's motive behind making Eknath Shinde Maharashtra CM?
25:8
Deshhit: Why Devendra Fadnavis agreed for the post of Maharashtra Deputy CM?
20:55
Deshhit: Eknath Shinde's journey from an auto driver to Maharashtra CM
2:57
DNA: Udaipur Killing -- What can India learn from France?