Why does Serena Williams wear black tape on her face when she plays?

Ace Tennis player Serena Williams was seen wearing black plasters or medical tape on her face during her last match. The reason for this was that she suffers from sinus problems, and wearing them relieves pain and pressure.

| Updated: Jul 01, 2022, 01:50 AM IST

