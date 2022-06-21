NewsVideos

Why is dengue more dangerous than you think?

Once a person has been infected with one strain of the virus, their body develops immunity to that strain exclusively. This suggests that a person can have dengue fever three more times in their lifetime. Furthermore, each reinfection of dengue fever is often more hazardous than the preceding infection.

|Updated: Jun 21, 2022, 08:10 PM IST
Once a person has been infected with one strain of the virus, their body develops immunity to that strain exclusively. This suggests that a person can have dengue fever three more times in their lifetime. Furthermore, each reinfection of dengue fever is often more hazardous than the preceding infection.

All Videos

Pixar's new movie light year has been banned in some countries: Know why
Pixar's new movie light year has been banned in some countries: Know why
Russian Journalist’s Nobel Prize Raises $103.5M For Ukrainian Children At Auction
Russian Journalist’s Nobel Prize Raises $103.5M For Ukrainian Children At Auction
'This is our internal matter, there is no rebellion in NCP'- Sharad Pawar
5:1
'This is our internal matter, there is no rebellion in NCP'- Sharad Pawar
Opposition Nominates Yashwant Sinha as President candidate
5:46
Opposition Nominates Yashwant Sinha as President candidate
Vigorous power show in Shiv Sena Bhawan by Opposition
12:1
Vigorous power show in Shiv Sena Bhawan by Opposition

Trending Videos

Pixar's new movie light year has been banned in some countries: Know why
Russian Journalist’s Nobel Prize Raises $103.5M For Ukrainian Children At Auction
5:1
'This is our internal matter, there is no rebellion in NCP'- Sharad Pawar
5:46
Opposition Nominates Yashwant Sinha as President candidate
12:1
Vigorous power show in Shiv Sena Bhawan by Opposition