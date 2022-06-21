Why is dengue more dangerous than you think?

Once a person has been infected with one strain of the virus, their body develops immunity to that strain exclusively. This suggests that a person can have dengue fever three more times in their lifetime. Furthermore, each reinfection of dengue fever is often more hazardous than the preceding infection.

| Updated: Jun 21, 2022, 08:10 PM IST

Once a person has been infected with one strain of the virus, their body develops immunity to that strain exclusively. This suggests that a person can have dengue fever three more times in their lifetime. Furthermore, each reinfection of dengue fever is often more hazardous than the preceding infection.