trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2696727
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Why Mahua Moitra Has Been Expelled from Lok Sabha?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 08, 2023, 06:06 PM IST
Mahua Moitra Suspension: Expelled From LokSabha - TMC MP Mahua Moitra's Lok Sabha membership was suspended over the cash for query case. Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra said, 'The entire case against me is based on sharing login details, but there is no rule fixed for it.' The Lok Sabha Secretariat has taken action on the fifth day of the winter session of Parliament. In the Mahua Moitra case, the Ethics Committee had sent its investigation report to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on November 10 itself.
Follow Us

All Videos

Odisha Jharkhand IT Raids: Rs 200 crore in cash recovered as counting on
Play Icon9:53
Odisha Jharkhand IT Raids: Rs 200 crore in cash recovered as counting on
Why Lok Sabha has expelled Mahua Moitra?
Play Icon7:48
Why Lok Sabha has expelled Mahua Moitra?
Lok Sabha expels Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra
Play Icon3:11
Lok Sabha expels Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra
PM Modi slams Congress over raids at MP's premises
Play Icon13:6
PM Modi slams Congress over raids at MP's premises
Mahua Moitra Expelled From Parliament
Play Icon4:7
Mahua Moitra Expelled From Parliament

Trending Videos

Odisha Jharkhand IT Raids: Rs 200 crore in cash recovered as counting on
play icon9:53
Odisha Jharkhand IT Raids: Rs 200 crore in cash recovered as counting on
Why Lok Sabha has expelled Mahua Moitra?
play icon7:48
Why Lok Sabha has expelled Mahua Moitra?
Lok Sabha expels Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra
play icon3:11
Lok Sabha expels Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra
PM Modi slams Congress over raids at MP's premises
play icon13:6
PM Modi slams Congress over raids at MP's premises
Mahua Moitra Expelled From Parliament
play icon4:7
Mahua Moitra Expelled From Parliament
mahua moitra news,Mahua Moitra,mahua moitra latest news,mahua moitra speech,mahua moitra case,mahua moitra expelled,TMC MP Mahua Moitra,mahua moitra cash for query row,mahua moitra latest speech,mahua moitra bribe news,mahua moitra cash for query case,tmc mahua moitra,mahua moitra cash for query,nishikant dubey on mahua moitra,mahua moitra on nishikant dubey,mahua moitra vs nishikant dubey,mahua moitra expelled from lok sabha,Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra,