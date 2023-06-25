NewsVideos
Why Wagner Group rebelled against Putin, understand the whole story

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 12:05 AM IST
Russia News: There is a possibility of a coup in Russia. War has been declared against Moscow's military leadership by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the boss of Russia's private army 'Wagner'. Prigozhin also claimed to have marched 'unopposed' on the city of Rostov.

