Will Amritpal be able to take oath in Parliament?

Sonam|Updated: Jun 06, 2024, 08:42 PM IST
This time, many shocking results have come out in the Lok Sabha elections where many big faces will be able to reach the Parliament..while people accused of serious crimes like Amritpal Singh and Engineer Rashid were successful in winning the elections from behind the bars..but now questions arise. What is happening is how will leaders like Amritpal Singh and Engineer Rashid take oath in the Parliament and will their parliamentarianship continue even after being behind bars?

