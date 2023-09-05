trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2658282
Will Article 370 be removed from Jammu Kashmir? Supreme Court's big decision!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 05, 2023, 05:12 PM IST
Article 370 Hearing in Supreme Court: The Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court has reserved its decision on the petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 and dividing the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories.
