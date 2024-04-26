Advertisement
Will Dhananjay Singh get bail in Kidnapping Case

Apr 26, 2024
Amidst Lok Sabha elections 2024, Dhananjay Singh is in jail for seven years under sentence. Dhananjay Singh is accused of kidnapping the manager of Namami Gange Project. Dhananjay Singh is continuously trying to come out. Dhananjay Singh has filed a bail petition in Allahabad High Court. After 2 days of hearing, court has reserved the decision.

