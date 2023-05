videoDetails

Will Imran Khan's party PTI be banned in Pakistan?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 14, 2023, 10:50 AM IST

Imran Khan News: Pakistan's Home Minister Rana Sanaullah has said on Saturday that the way the supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf have created uproar in the whole country, after that there is nothing other than banning it. No option left.