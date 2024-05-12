Advertisement
Will Kejriwal's 10 guarantees change the election equation?

Sonam|Updated: May 12, 2024, 11:16 PM IST
Baat Pate Ki: PM Modi West Bengal Speech: PM Narendra Modi addressed a public meeting in West Bengal. In his address, PM Modi gave 5 big guarantees including reservation. In response to which CM Arvind Kejriwal has given 10 guarantees to the opposition.

India and France will conduct joint military exercises
Play Icon15:17
India and France will conduct joint military exercises
CM Arvind Kejriwal's big announcement on Agniveer Yojana
Play Icon04:17
CM Arvind Kejriwal's big announcement on Agniveer Yojana
PM Modi's mega road show in Patna
Play Icon03:54
PM Modi's mega road show in Patna
A massive fire broke out in Delhi's Chandni Chowk market.
Play Icon00:48
A massive fire broke out in Delhi's Chandni Chowk market.
Terrorist attack on Pakistan Army
Play Icon00:59
Terrorist attack on Pakistan Army

