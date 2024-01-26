trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2714418
Will Lalu Prasad Yadav be able to form RJD government?

Sonam|Updated: Jan 26, 2024, 05:44 PM IST
Bihar Political Crisis: Big news quoting sources: Nitish Kumar will submit his resignation to the Governor on 28th January in the afternoon. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar decided to join BJP's NDA. Now there is news that Lalu Yadav is trying to form RJD government.

Beating Retreat Ceremony Enchants at Attari-Wagah Border, Amritsar On Republic Day 2024
Play Icon1:21
Beating Retreat Ceremony Enchants at Attari-Wagah Border, Amritsar On Republic Day 2024
Bihar LoP Vijay Kumar Sinha Interacts with CM Nitish Kumar at Raj Bhavan Event
Play Icon0:41
Bihar LoP Vijay Kumar Sinha Interacts with CM Nitish Kumar at Raj Bhavan Event
Bihar Governor and CM Nitish Kumar Attend 'At Home' Reception in Raj Bhavan, Patna
Play Icon0:31
Bihar Governor and CM Nitish Kumar Attend 'At Home' Reception in Raj Bhavan, Patna
Sushil Modi has made a huge statement over Nitish Kumar's decision
Play Icon12:16
Sushil Modi has made a huge statement over Nitish Kumar's decision
What will happen to Congress after Bihar, Bengal and Punjab
Play Icon15:22
What will happen to Congress after Bihar, Bengal and Punjab

