Will Support Congress In 2024 Lok Sabha Polls, Says Mamata Banerjee

|Updated: May 15, 2023, 10:20 PM IST
The outcome of the Karnataka assembly election has caused the leaders of the Opposition camp to reconsider their electoral strategy for the crucial 2024 elections. Some of these politicians had previously opposed the Congress taking a leading position in a planned front against the BJP. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has presented a workable way for the Opposition parties to overcome disagreements, and the proposal includes Congress. Banerjee recently said the Trinamool Congress will go it alone in Bengal.

