videoDetails

Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2024: Watch Rally Schedule

Sonam | Updated: Jun 17, 2024, 12:52 PM IST

Agniveer recruitment rally- Indian Army Agniveer Bharti 2024: Headquarters Recruitment Area Lucknow will organize Agniveer Recruitment Rally at Dogra Regimental Centre Ground, Ayodhya from June 24, for which different days have been fixed for different categori