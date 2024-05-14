Advertisement
Will the pairing of Akhilesh and Rahul do wonders in UP?

Sonam|Updated: May 14, 2024, 11:54 PM IST
The route to Delhi goes through UP. There are 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, which every party tries to win. These days, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi are holding joint rallies in UP. Now the question arises whether this alliance will bring success in UP?

