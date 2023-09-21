trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2665084
"Without revolution, evolution is not possible” SP MP Dimple Yadav on Women’s Reservation Bill

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 21, 2023, 09:30 AM IST
Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav on the Women's Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha on September 20, asked the government that the bill would be implemented in Lok Sabha and state Assemblies, but If the bill would also be implemented in Rajya Sabha and state Legislative Councils. She also stated that without any revolution, evolution it would not be possible to implement the bill.
