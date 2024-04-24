Advertisement
Woman In Car In Pakistan Runs Over Traffic Constable After Argument - Video Goes Viral

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 24, 2024, 10:55 AM IST
Follow Us
In a troubling turn of events, a video surfaced showing a heated exchange between a woman in a car and a traffic constable in Pakistan. The situation escalated drastically, with reports suggesting that the woman ran over the constable. This heartbreaking footage has rapidly circulated on social media, stirring anger and demands for accountability.This incident serves as a clear reminder of the importance of resolving conflicts peacefully and treating each other with respect, especially in tense situations. - WATCH This Viral Video to Know more about the incident. Video Source: @Gharkekalesh

