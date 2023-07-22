trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2638979
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Women are not safe in Bengal! Smriti Irani's attack on CM Mamata

|Updated: Jul 22, 2023, 04:44 PM IST
Due to the incident like Manipur in West Bengal, there has been an earthquake in the politics of the country. BJP's clan has become an attacker on CM Mamata Banerjee. Union Minister Smriti Irani has strongly attacked the Bengal government.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

'In Historic Move' US President Joe Biden Chooses Lisa Franchetti As 1st Female To Lead US Navy
play icon1:44
'In Historic Move' US President Joe Biden Chooses Lisa Franchetti As 1st Female To Lead US Navy
Begusarai: Big news from Bihar's Begusarai, video of beating of girl viral
play icon2:32
Begusarai: Big news from Bihar's Begusarai, video of beating of girl viral
Anurag Thakur PC: Union Minister Anurag Thakur's attack, atrocities on women increased in Bihar-Rajasthan
play icon11:15
Anurag Thakur PC: Union Minister Anurag Thakur's attack, atrocities on women increased in Bihar-Rajasthan
Ashok Gehlot: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's statement - Why is PM Modi silent on Manipur
play icon7:52
Ashok Gehlot: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's statement - Why is PM Modi silent on Manipur
Malda Breaking: Manipur to Bengal..Atrocities on daughters. God trust daughters safety
play icon4:1
Malda Breaking: Manipur to Bengal..Atrocities on daughters. God trust daughters safety
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

'In Historic Move' US President Joe Biden Chooses Lisa Franchetti As 1st Female To Lead US Navy
play icon1:44
'In Historic Move' US President Joe Biden Chooses Lisa Franchetti As 1st Female To Lead US Navy
Begusarai: Big news from Bihar's Begusarai, video of beating of girl viral
play icon2:32
Begusarai: Big news from Bihar's Begusarai, video of beating of girl viral
Anurag Thakur PC: Union Minister Anurag Thakur's attack, atrocities on women increased in Bihar-Rajasthan
play icon11:15
Anurag Thakur PC: Union Minister Anurag Thakur's attack, atrocities on women increased in Bihar-Rajasthan
Ashok Gehlot: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's statement - Why is PM Modi silent on Manipur
play icon7:52
Ashok Gehlot: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's statement - Why is PM Modi silent on Manipur
Malda Breaking: Manipur to Bengal..Atrocities on daughters. God trust daughters safety
play icon4:1
Malda Breaking: Manipur to Bengal..Atrocities on daughters. God trust daughters safety
mangala haat fire,fire at mangala haat,howrah fire,fire in howrah,howrah mangla haat,mangla haat howrah,mangla haat kolkata,mangla haat,fire news,mangla haat recent video,mangla haat 2023 fire,mangla haat video,mangla haat market,mangla haat saree market,kolkata mangla haat,mangla haat market in kolkata,howrah mangla haat new video,mangla haat fire,howrah mangla haat collection,bangla news,howrah fire update,howrah fire news,West Bengal news,