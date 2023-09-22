trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2665541
Women MPs surprised as soon as the bill was passed!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 22, 2023, 01:28 AM IST
Women Reservation Bill Passes In Rajya Sabha: Women Reservation Bill i.e. Nari Shakti Vandan Act has been passed in Rajya Sabha. After several hours of discussion, this bill was passed unanimously in the Rajya Sabha. PM Modi was also present in the House during voting but did not vote as he was not a member. After voting, PM Modi congratulated 140 crore countrymen.
Women Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
Women Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
Will India agree only by destroying Canada?
Will India agree only by destroying Canada?
India's big action on Canada!
India's big action on Canada!
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'Terrorist' nexus against India Exposed!
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'Terrorist' nexus against India Exposed!
DNA: Big initiative from ‘Maa Tujhe Salaam Social Foundation’
DNA: Big initiative from ‘Maa Tujhe Salaam Social Foundation’

