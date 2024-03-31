Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Women will be stoned to death in Taliban

Sonam|Updated: Mar 31, 2024, 01:08 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
DNA: Taliban supremo Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada has issued a new message on state television. In it he announced that women in Afghanistan would be publicly whipped for adultery. Not only this, the woman will be killed by stoning.

All Videos

DNA: India again did a favor to Pakistan
Play Icon11:29
DNA: India again did a favor to Pakistan
DNA analysis on country's highest honor
Play Icon14:08
DNA analysis on country's highest honor
exclusive interview of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
Play Icon53:13
exclusive interview of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
Now who will handle Mukhtar Ansari's gang?
Play Icon06:09
Now who will handle Mukhtar Ansari's gang?
Pashupati Paras met PM Modi
Play Icon01:19
Pashupati Paras met PM Modi

Trending Videos

DNA: India again did a favor to Pakistan
play icon11:29
DNA: India again did a favor to Pakistan
DNA analysis on country's highest honor
play icon14:8
DNA analysis on country's highest honor
exclusive interview of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
play icon53:13
exclusive interview of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
Now who will handle Mukhtar Ansari's gang?
play icon6:9
Now who will handle Mukhtar Ansari's gang?
Pashupati Paras met PM Modi
play icon1:19
Pashupati Paras met PM Modi