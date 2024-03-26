Advertisement
Women's Commission files complaint against Supriya Shrinate in Election Commission

Mar 26, 2024
Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections, Women's Commission has filed complaint against Congress Leader Supriya Shrinate in Election Commission. The complaint has been filed against Supriya for making indecent remarks on actress and BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut.

