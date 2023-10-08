trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2672543
NewsVideos
videoDetails

World Cup 2023: Australia won the toss and decided to bat first

|Updated: Oct 08, 2023, 03:00 PM IST
World Cup 2023: In the ODI World Cup-2023 match between India and Australia, Australia has won the toss and decided to bat first. Earlier news came that Shubman Gill will not be able to play in today's match. All the preparations have been done for this match and the fans are just waiting for the thrill on the field.
Follow Us

All Videos

Israel Hamas War Update: Attack on the house of Hamas intelligence chief
play icon12:7
Israel Hamas War Update: Attack on the house of Hamas intelligence chief
World Cup 2023: Will Rain Ruin India And Australia Clash? Who'll Replace Shubman Gill?
play icon1:48
World Cup 2023: Will Rain Ruin India And Australia Clash? Who'll Replace Shubman Gill?
Israel Hamas War Update: Drone attack on Hezbollah targets
play icon0:52
Israel Hamas War Update: Drone attack on Hezbollah targets
Hamas terrorists trying to infiltrate from sea
play icon2:18
 Hamas terrorists trying to infiltrate from sea
Israel Hamas War Update: Terrorist fighter plane fired missile as they were fleeing from the vehicle
play icon2:24
Israel Hamas War Update: Terrorist fighter plane fired missile as they were fleeing from the vehicle

Trending Videos

Israel Hamas War Update: Attack on the house of Hamas intelligence chief
play icon12:7
Israel Hamas War Update: Attack on the house of Hamas intelligence chief
World Cup 2023: Will Rain Ruin India And Australia Clash? Who'll Replace Shubman Gill?
play icon1:48
World Cup 2023: Will Rain Ruin India And Australia Clash? Who'll Replace Shubman Gill?
Israel Hamas War Update: Drone attack on Hezbollah targets
play icon0:52
Israel Hamas War Update: Drone attack on Hezbollah targets
Hamas terrorists trying to infiltrate from sea
play icon2:18
Hamas terrorists trying to infiltrate from sea
Israel Hamas War Update: Terrorist fighter plane fired missile as they were fleeing from the vehicle
play icon2:24
Israel Hamas War Update: Terrorist fighter plane fired missile as they were fleeing from the vehicle
World Cup 2023,world cup 2023 chennai,world cup 2023 chennai ind vs australia,IND,Ind Vs Aus,ind vs aus world cup 2023 status,ind vs aus world cup 2023,ind vs aus wc,ind vs aus wc 2023,wc ind vs aus 2023,one day wc,one day wc 2023,one day wc 2023 schedule,one day world cup,one day world cup 2023,cricket world cup 2023 ind vs aus,cricket world cup 2023 india vs australia,Zee News,Hindi News,Shubman Gill,Australia won the Toss,