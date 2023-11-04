trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2684188
NewsVideos
videoDetails

World Cup 2023: Former Pakistani Pacer Ends 'Sachin-Virat' Debate, This Is What He Said

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 04, 2023, 06:49 PM IST
Former Pakistani cricket player Mohammad Amir stopped everyone who was comparing Virat Kohli to other elite players of this era
Follow Us

All Videos

Delhi Pollution: The Real Reason Behind Delhi's
Play Icon1:56
Delhi Pollution: The Real Reason Behind Delhi's "Severe" Air Quality Index | AQI (413)
'Modi Washing Powder' CM Baghel's Retaliation Against PM Modi Over Mahadev Betting App Scandal
Play Icon2:8
'Modi Washing Powder' CM Baghel's Retaliation Against PM Modi Over Mahadev Betting App Scandal
Delhi-NCR Pollution: Air quality remains severe in Delhi-NCR
Play Icon9:42
Delhi-NCR Pollution: Air quality remains severe in Delhi-NCR
Video shows aftermath of Nepal earthquake
Play Icon3:33
Video shows aftermath of Nepal earthquake
PM Modi attack on Bhupesh Baghel in Chhattisgarh
Play Icon8:51
PM Modi attack on Bhupesh Baghel in Chhattisgarh

Trending Videos

Delhi Pollution: The Real Reason Behind Delhi's
play icon1:56
Delhi Pollution: The Real Reason Behind Delhi's "Severe" Air Quality Index | AQI (413)
'Modi Washing Powder' CM Baghel's Retaliation Against PM Modi Over Mahadev Betting App Scandal
play icon2:8
'Modi Washing Powder' CM Baghel's Retaliation Against PM Modi Over Mahadev Betting App Scandal
Delhi-NCR Pollution: Air quality remains severe in Delhi-NCR
play icon9:42
Delhi-NCR Pollution: Air quality remains severe in Delhi-NCR
Video shows aftermath of Nepal earthquake
play icon3:33
Video shows aftermath of Nepal earthquake
PM Modi attack on Bhupesh Baghel in Chhattisgarh
play icon8:51
PM Modi attack on Bhupesh Baghel in Chhattisgarh
cricket world cup 2023 videos,