trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2670569
NewsVideos
videoDetails

World Cup 2023: Gautam Gambhir praises Yuvraj Singh

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 04, 2023, 12:10 AM IST
Team India is considered to be the biggest contender to win the World Cup 2023. And the reason for this is the recent form of Team India and the statistics of some special players. If the five Indian players who are feared by all the teams around the world perform as per their potential, then no one can stop Team India from winning this World Cup. Today in The Cricket Show, Gautam Gambhir praised Yuvraj a lot.
Follow Us

All Videos

Asian Games 2023: Historic! Annu Rani Becomes 1st Indian Woman To Win Gold In Javelin
play icon2:1
Asian Games 2023: Historic! Annu Rani Becomes 1st Indian Woman To Win Gold In Javelin
Baat Pate Ki: Back-to-back earthquakes rock Nepal
play icon6:57
Baat Pate Ki: Back-to-back earthquakes rock Nepal
DNA: 104-year-old woman sets skydiving world record
play icon2:23
DNA: 104-year-old woman sets skydiving world record
DNA: Serial deaths in government hospitals of Maharashtra
play icon17:19
DNA: Serial deaths in government hospitals of Maharashtra
DNA: India's 'Revenge' from Canada!
play icon16:30
DNA: India's 'Revenge' from Canada!

Trending Videos

Asian Games 2023: Historic! Annu Rani Becomes 1st Indian Woman To Win Gold In Javelin
play icon2:1
Asian Games 2023: Historic! Annu Rani Becomes 1st Indian Woman To Win Gold In Javelin
Baat Pate Ki: Back-to-back earthquakes rock Nepal
play icon6:57
Baat Pate Ki: Back-to-back earthquakes rock Nepal
DNA: 104-year-old woman sets skydiving world record
play icon2:23
DNA: 104-year-old woman sets skydiving world record
DNA: Serial deaths in government hospitals of Maharashtra
play icon17:19
DNA: Serial deaths in government hospitals of Maharashtra
DNA: India's 'Revenge' from Canada!
play icon16:30
DNA: India's 'Revenge' from Canada!
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 LIVE Update,cc cricket world cup 2023,icc cricket world cup 2023 all teams squad,icc cricket world cup 2023 game,icc cricket world cup 2023 highlights,Rohit Sharma,Kohli,surya kumar yadav in playing 11,ICC World Cup 2023,India team,the cricket show,world cup 2023 news,Virat Kohli,gautam gambhir on virat kohli,gautam gambhir on yuvraj,gambhir on dhoni,gambhir on virat kohli,Yuvraj Singh,Gautam Gambhir,the cricket show zee news,