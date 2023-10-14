trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2675463
NewsVideos
videoDetails

World Cup 2023: India Wins Against Pakistan

|Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 08:18 PM IST
In the World Cup match being played between India and Pakistan, India has defeated Pakistan badly. Pakistan had given India a target of 192 runs to win. Which India achieved by losing only three wickets. Rohit Sharma batted brilliantly for India. In bowling, Kuldeep Yadav bowled brilliantly. Apart from this, Mohammad Siraj had given the first blow to Pakistan.
Follow Us

All Videos

How is the situation on Gaza border, see EXCLUSIVE report from ground zero
play icon7:33
How is the situation on Gaza border, see EXCLUSIVE report from ground zero
Israel Hamas Conflict: Hamas terrorists hiding in tunnels in Gaza
play icon4:45
Israel Hamas Conflict: Hamas terrorists hiding in tunnels in Gaza
IND vs PAK Breaking: Pakistan's team all out, India got the target of 192 runs.
play icon2:41
IND vs PAK Breaking: Pakistan's team all out, India got the target of 192 runs.
Jaishankar Gets Z Security After A Khalistan Group Labels Him
play icon1:37
Jaishankar Gets Z Security After A Khalistan Group Labels Him "Enemy Of Canada" On Posters
Hamas war continues devastation, more than 4500 deaths so far
play icon5:32
Hamas war continues devastation, more than 4500 deaths so far

Trending Videos

How is the situation on Gaza border, see EXCLUSIVE report from ground zero
play icon7:33
How is the situation on Gaza border, see EXCLUSIVE report from ground zero
Israel Hamas Conflict: Hamas terrorists hiding in tunnels in Gaza
play icon4:45
Israel Hamas Conflict: Hamas terrorists hiding in tunnels in Gaza
IND vs PAK Breaking: Pakistan's team all out, India got the target of 192 runs.
play icon2:41
IND vs PAK Breaking: Pakistan's team all out, India got the target of 192 runs.
Jaishankar Gets Z Security After A Khalistan Group Labels Him
play icon1:37
Jaishankar Gets Z Security After A Khalistan Group Labels Him "Enemy Of Canada" On Posters
Hamas war continues devastation, more than 4500 deaths so far
play icon5:32
Hamas war continues devastation, more than 4500 deaths so far
India Beat Pakistan World Cup 2023 LIVE,IndiaVSPakistan,indiabeatpakistan,iccworldcup2023,worldcup2023,breakingnews,Zeenews,india vs pakistan world cup 2023,ICC World Cup 2023,IND vs PAK Live,World Cup 2023,Zee News,ODI World Cup,india pakistan match,rohit sharma vs babar azam,Virat Kohli,Shubhman Gill,Cricket World Cup 2023,pak media on india vs pakistan,ODI World Cup 2023,Ind vs Pak,India vs Pakistan,the cricket show,IND vs PAK Live,Cricket World Cup,