trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2690788
NewsVideos
videoDetails

World Cup 2023: "Overconfidence" Shahid Afridi Reveals Reason Behind India's Loss Against Australia

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 21, 2023, 07:25 PM IST
Shahid Afridi, the former captain of Pakistan, believes that India's defeat against Australia in the ODI World Cup final on Sunday (Nov. 19) in Ahmedabad was due to "overconfidence." Men in Blue, captained by Rohit Sharma, were favorites to win the championship going into the final after 10 straight victories. But when Australia won their sixth ODI World Cup victory, they crumbled.
Follow Us

All Videos

Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update: First video inside the tunnel
Play Icon5:0
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update: First video inside the tunnel
When Modi suddenly entered the dressing room
Play Icon5:29
When Modi suddenly entered the dressing room
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: Exclusive video of 41 workers trapped in Uttarkashi
Play Icon9:33
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: Exclusive video of 41 workers trapped in Uttarkashi
HAWA BADLENGE: EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW of UP Environment Minister Dayashankar Singh
Play Icon27:54
HAWA BADLENGE: EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW of UP Environment Minister Dayashankar Singh
10th day of tunnel accident, CM Dhami's big statement
Play Icon14:4
10th day of tunnel accident, CM Dhami's big statement

Trending Videos

Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update: First video inside the tunnel
play icon5:0
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update: First video inside the tunnel
When Modi suddenly entered the dressing room
play icon5:29
When Modi suddenly entered the dressing room
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: Exclusive video of 41 workers trapped in Uttarkashi
play icon9:33
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: Exclusive video of 41 workers trapped in Uttarkashi
HAWA BADLENGE: EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW of UP Environment Minister Dayashankar Singh
play icon27:54
HAWA BADLENGE: EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW of UP Environment Minister Dayashankar Singh
10th day of tunnel accident, CM Dhami's big statement
play icon14:4
10th day of tunnel accident, CM Dhami's big statement