World Cup 2023: Trophy launch 1,20,000 feet above the ground

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 11:48 PM IST
Before the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 to be held in India this year, its trophy tour has been started on a large scale. The trophy was launched into space one lakh 20 thousand feet above the earth before a spectacular landing at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad.

