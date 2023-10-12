trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2674163
World Cup India vs Afghanistan Highlights: Shoaib Akhtar in fear before India-Pak match?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 01:50 AM IST
World Cup India vs Afghanistan Highlights: India Beats Afghanistan Live Updates: India has registered a resounding victory in the match played against Afghanistan. Earlier, Afghanistan had decided to bat after winning the toss. Afghanistan had given a target of 273 to Team India. Which India easily achieved due to the excellent batting of Rohit and Kohli. Bumrah took 4 wickets for 39 runs in the match. Before the match against Pakistan, understand the complete inside story of Team India's victory from Aakash Chopra and Shoaib Akhtar.
