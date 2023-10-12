World Cup India vs Afghanistan Highlights: Shoaib Akhtar in fear before India-Pak match?
Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 01:50 AM IST
World Cup India vs Afghanistan Highlights: India Beats Afghanistan Live Updates: India has registered a resounding victory in the match played against Afghanistan. Earlier, Afghanistan had decided to bat after winning the toss. Afghanistan had given a target of 273 to Team India. Which India easily achieved due to the excellent batting of Rohit and Kohli. Bumrah took 4 wickets for 39 runs in the match. Before the match against Pakistan, understand the complete inside story of Team India's victory from Aakash Chopra and Shoaib Akhtar.
Shoaib Akhtar,shoaib akhtar on afg vs ind,shoaib akhtar on ind vs afg,world cup india vs afghanistan 2023,india vs afghanistan world cup 2023,afghanistan wins toss against india,ind vs afghanistan,ind vs afghanistan world cup 2023,ind vs afghanistan world cup 2023 toss,afghanistan toss,World Cup 2023,world cup 2023 ind vs afg,world cup 2023 ind vs afghanistan,wc 2023,the cricket show,India vs Afghanistan,IND vs AFG,Rohit Sharma,shoaib akhtar on rohit sharma,
