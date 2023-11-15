trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2688209
World Cup Match to be played between India and New Zealand today

|Updated: Nov 15, 2023, 11:24 AM IST
Team India is going to play World Cup Match against New Zealand Today. This match is being organized at Wankhede Stadium situated in Mumbai. Only a few hours are left for this match. Wankhede Stadium is known for high-scoring matches. In this match the aim of the captains will be to win the toss first.
