Would not have seen such devastation...! horrifying video of shiv temple

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 14, 2023, 03:00 PM IST
Landslide has happened in the Summer Hill of Shimla in Himachal Pradesh. 21 people have died in this terrible accident. After this accident, many people are feared to be buried under the debris. Rescue operation is going on.

