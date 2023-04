videoDetails

Wrestlers Protest: Kejriwal met wrestlers

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 30, 2023, 10:46 AM IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reached Jantar Mantar to meet the wrestlers sitting on dharna. During this, he appealed and said that everyone should bring leave and support the wrestlers. Those who misbehave with our sisters should be hanged.