Wrestlers Protest: Priyanka Gandhi reached Jantar Mantar to meet wrestlers

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 29, 2023, 10:50 AM IST

Wrestlers Protest: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi has reached Delhi's Jantar Mantar. Priyanka Gandhi has sat on a dharna along with wrestlers against WFI President Braj Bhushan Singh. Please tell that the wrestlers have already said that this time they will not stop the leaders from coming to their dharna.